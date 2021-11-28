dayton-daily-news logo
Monmouth narrowly tops Cincinnati 61-59

Monmouth held off Cincinnati for a 61-59 win on Saturday

CINCINNATI (AP) — Marcus McClary posted 18 points, Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 14 points and Monmouth held off Cincinnati 61-59 on Saturday.

Walker Miller added 13 points and Nikkei Rutty had eight rebounds for Monmouth (5-1), which won its fifth straight game.

David DeJulius had 13 points for the Bearcats (5-2).

