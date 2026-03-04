Montgomery and Dayton defeat Richmond 65-60

Deshayne Montgomery scored 15 points to lead the Dayton Flyers and Jordan Derkack secured the victory with a jump shot with 39 seconds remaining as the Flyers defeated the Richmond Spiders 65-60 on Tuesday
news
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
X

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Deshayne Montgomery led Dayton with 15 points and Jordan Derkack secured the victory on a jump shot with 39 seconds remaining as the Flyers took down Richmond 65-60 on Tuesday.

Montgomery added seven rebounds for the Flyers (21-9, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Amael L'Etang had 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Derkack shot 3 of 5 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The Flyers picked up their sixth straight win.

AJ Lopez finished with 15 points for the Spiders (15-15, 5-12). Richmond also got 11 points from Jaden Daughtry. Mike Walz finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Montgomery scored 10 points in the first half for Dayton, who led 40-32 at halftime. Derkack put up 10 points in the second half for Dayton, including the game-winning shot in the final minute.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Steel & O’Brien Manufacturing to bring 230 jobs to West Chester
2
Trenton data center plan outlined by Prologis; residents question...
3
Champaign County Restaurant Week returns for fifth year on March 7
4
Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra to introduce first record at...
5
Miami University students split as $281M sports arena to replace...