Montgomery scores 23, Dayton knocks off North Florida 84-61

The Ospreys (2-8) were led in scoring by Kamrin Oriol, who finished with 12 points and four assists. BJ Plummer added 11 points for North Florida. Trey Cady had nine points.

Dayton led 46-23 at halftime, with Thomas racking up 12 first-half points. Dayton extended its lead to 53-23 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Montgomery scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.