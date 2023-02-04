Moore scores 25, Oakland downs Cleveland State 92-89 in OT

Moore had seven assists and five steals for the Golden Grizzlies (10-15, 8-6 Horizon League). Trey Townsend scored 23 points and added 17 rebounds and four blocks. Blake Lampman recorded 22 points, with five 3-pointers.

Tristan Enaruna finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Vikings (14-11, 9-5). Cleveland State also got 17 points and two steals from Jayson Woodrich. Deshon Parker had 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.