Moore scores 25, Oakland downs Cleveland State 92-89 in OT

41 minutes ago
Jalen Moore scored 25 points and Oakland had two other players over 20 points in a 92-89 overtime victory over Cleveland State

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Moore scored 25 points and Oakland had two other players over 20 points in a 92-89 overtime victory over Cleveland State on Saturday.

Moore had seven assists and five steals for the Golden Grizzlies (10-15, 8-6 Horizon League). Trey Townsend scored 23 points and added 17 rebounds and four blocks. Blake Lampman recorded 22 points, with five 3-pointers.

Tristan Enaruna finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Vikings (14-11, 9-5). Cleveland State also got 17 points and two steals from Jayson Woodrich. Deshon Parker had 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

