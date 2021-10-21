Morant, Melton lead Grizzlies to opening win over Cavs

But Memphis opened the fourth quarter with 10 straight points to create some space. The Cavaliers had one more push — getting to 119-118 with just under two minutes left. But Morant's floater and a layup by Melton clinched the victory.

Memphis broke open a close game in the second quarter as Melton connected on a trio of 3-pointers early in the frame and Cleveland struggled from the field. Meanwhile, Morant continued to get to the rim, converting 10 of 15 shots in the first half.

Morant scored 20 in the half as the Grizzlies stretched the lead to as many as 16 in the second quarter, eventually taking a 73-61 lead into the break. The 73 points was the fifth-highest for a first half in franchise history.

Allen had 14 first-half points to lead the Cavaliers.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff coached the Grizzlies from 2017-2019. … C Evan Mobley, the third overall pick in last summer’s draft, scored on the Cavs first possession, knocking down a 15-footer. … Allen tied a career high with three steals.

Grizzlies: G/F Dillon Brooks was out of action recovering from a left hand fracture. …Memphis is now 6-21 in season openers in franchise history. The last opening win for the Grizzlies was in 2017 over the New Orleans Pelicans. … Bane picked up Memphis’ first technical of the year, punching the air when he was called for a foul in the second quarter.

UP NEXT:

Cavaliers: Play their home opener Friday, entertaining the Charlotte Hornets.

Grizzlies: Travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Saturday in the opener of a four-game West Coast swing.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio (3) shoots while defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman) Credit: Nikki Boertman Credit: Nikki Boertman

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio (3) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) vie for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman) Credit: Nikki Boertman Credit: Nikki Boertman

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) makes a move to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) sets a screen on Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman) Credit: Nikki Boertman Credit: Nikki Boertman