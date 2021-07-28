More HOF health services coming to help NFL players

Array Behavioral Care brings more than 20 years of experience in telepsychiatry to the partnership with the affiliate of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Its network has providers in more than 50 major markets around the country.

Hall of Fame Behavioral Health was founded in May in an effort to help current and former NFL players improve their quality of life. It also agreed to partner with the Special Forces Foundation to help provide assistance to members of the Special Forces and their families.