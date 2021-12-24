More QB issues for Ravens: Huntley misses practice

Huntley is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, which pits the AFC North co-leaders against each other. Lamar Jackson, who missed last weekend's loss to Green Bay with a sprained ankle, is also questionable after missing practice this week.

Huntley ran the Baltimore offense pretty well last weekend, throwing for two touchdowns and running for two. If Jackson and Huntley can't play, the Ravens may need to turn to veteran Josh Johnson, who signed with Baltimore before last week's game.