More women's March Madness: 12-seed Toledo downs Iowa State

When Lexi Donarski’s 3 missed with 24 seconds left, Toledo got the rebound and Justina King just held the ball as the final seconds ticked off before the Rockets started celebrating.

Iowa State (22-10) came in as the Big 12 Tournament champ for the first time since 2001 after stringing together upsets of a trio of NCAA Tournament teams in Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas. The Cyclones also had the Big 12 Player of the Year in Ashley Joens looking for a second straight Sweet 16 berth.

Instead, the Cyclones head home with their first opening round loss since 2017.

Joens led Iowa State with 23 points and 13 rebounds, including a perfect 11-of-11 at the free throw line. Joens was 0-of-4 in the fourth quarter. Donarski finished with 13, and Fritz and Emily Ryan each had 11.

Iowa State took its biggest lead at 23-18 and was up 23-20 after the first quarter.

Garcia's layup put Toledo ahead to stay with 7:52 left in the second as Toledo outscored Iowa State 23-13 in the second for a 43-36 lead into halftime. Toledo led 61-53 going into the fourth.

BIG PICTURE

Toledo: The Rockets also won 29 games in 2012-13. They improved to 4-8 in the NCAA Tournament with their first win since downing Ole Miss in 1996. The Rockets were the No. 10 seed and lost in the second round to Old Dominion.

Iowa State: This was the 14th tournament berth in the last 16 tournaments for the Cyclones who had a strong argument to be hosting themselves as the Big 12 Tournament champ and ranked 17th nationally. They won their first-round games in 2019, 2021 and 2022 when they lost to Creighton in the Sweet 16.

UP NEXT

Toledo will play No. 24 Tennessee for the second time in program history on Monday night for the program's first ever trip to the Sweet 16. Tennessee beat Toledo 81-63 on Dec. 18, 1985, in a regular season tournament in Hawaii.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP