Morgan expected to start for the Indians against the Rangers

By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
The Indians will send Eli Morgan to the mound Tuesday and the Rangers plan to give Taylor Hearn the start

Texas Rangers (43-81, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (61-61, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (2-5, 5.80 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -167, Rangers +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Texas will square off on Tuesday.

The Indians are 32-27 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 80 total runs batted in.

The Rangers have gone 15-47 away from home. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .288 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .343.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 124 hits and has 43 RBIs.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 27 home runs and is batting .245.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Joe Barlow: (finger), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Charlie Culberson: (covid-19), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jonah Heim: (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

