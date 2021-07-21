dayton-daily-news logo
Morgan, Indians to take on McCullers Jr., Astros

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Astros will roll out Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound Wednesday and the Indians plan to give Eli Morgan the start

Cleveland Indians (47-45, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (58-38, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (1-3, 7.86 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2, 2.80 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -245, Indians +202; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians travel to play the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The Astros are 31-19 in home games in 2020. The Houston pitching staff averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings, Zack Greinke leads them with a mark of 6.6.

The Indians are 23-26 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .397 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .511 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 9-3. Luis Garcia earned his seventh victory and Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Houston. Triston McKenzie registered his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 39 extra base hits and is batting .277.

Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 83 hits and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .199 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by four runs

Indians: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Brooks Raley: (health and safety protocols), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

