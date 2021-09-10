dayton-daily-news logo
Morgan scheduled to start as Cleveland hosts Milwaukee

By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
The Brewers will start Adrian Houser on Friday while the Indians are expected to counter with Eli Morgan

Milwaukee Brewers (86-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (69-69, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (8-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (2-6, 5.48 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +131, Brewers -152; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Brewers will take on the Indians Friday.

The Indians are 36-33 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has slugged .410 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .552 slugging percentage, including 66 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Brewers are 46-24 on the road. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .283.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 33 home runs and is slugging .552.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 122 hits and has 77 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 7-3, .271 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad), Manny Pina: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

