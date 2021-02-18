Morris, Held, Bekelja each score 20-plus for DePaul women

DePaul led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but Xavier got within 65-62 early in the fourth quarter. The Blue Demons answered with a 7-2 run, with four points from Morris, to rebuild a two-possession lead they would hold the rest of the way despite only making one field goal in the final four minutes.

Held also had six assists and five steals, Morris had six rebounds and seven assists and Bekelja grabbed six rebounds for DePaul (13-4, 10-2 Big East Conference). Morris reached 1,000 career points on a layup in the fourth quarter.