Morson leads Central Michigan against Akron after 24-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Akron after Madi Morson scored 24 points in Central Michigan's 77-64 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Zips have gone 2-5 in home games. Akron gives up 76.4 points and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Chippewas are 4-2 in MAC play. Central Michigan averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Akron scores 69.8 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 64.9 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Akron gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ni'Rah Clark is averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Zips. Monique Mitchell is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

Morson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington is averaging 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.