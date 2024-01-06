Moss scores 18 as Toledo takes down Miami (Ohio) 68-64

Led by Ra'Heim Moss' 18 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 68-64 on Friday night
news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
X

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ra'Heim Moss scored 18 points as Toledo beat Miami (Ohio) 68-64 on Friday night.

Moss also added six rebounds and four steals for the Rockets (8-6, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cochran scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The RedHawks (6-8, 0-2) were led by Darweshi Hunter, who recorded 18 points. Ryan Mabrey added 14 points for Miami. In addition, Reece Potter finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Trenton restaurant closes after less than one year
2
Fast food chain McDonald’s coming to New Carlisle
3
Memorial Hall: A history of Dayton’s historic venue as it turns 114
4
Springfield man sentenced in 2011 murder of 87-year-old Urbana man
5
Former FedEx driver charged with stealing $40K in electronics from...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top