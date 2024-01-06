Moss scores 18 as Toledo takes down Miami (Ohio) 68-64

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ra'Heim Moss scored 18 points as Toledo beat Miami (Ohio) 68-64 on Friday night.
Moss also added six rebounds and four steals for the Rockets (8-6, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cochran scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.
The RedHawks (6-8, 0-2) were led by Darweshi Hunter, who recorded 18 points. Ryan Mabrey added 14 points for Miami. In addition, Reece Potter finished with 12 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Trenton restaurant closes after less than one year
2
Fast food chain McDonald’s coming to New Carlisle
3
Memorial Hall: A history of Dayton’s historic venue as it turns 114
4
Springfield man sentenced in 2011 murder of 87-year-old Urbana man
5
Former FedEx driver charged with stealing $40K in electronics from...