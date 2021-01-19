Most Ohio schools plan return to some in-person learning

Ohio begins vaccinating people 80 and older this week, with plans to offer the vaccine to people 75 and older next week and 70 the week after that. The governor said prison inmates in those age groups will be included.

“We’re treating everybody the same, the best we can,” DeWine said. Ohio had vaccinated more than 450,000 people as of Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 7,483 new cases per day on Jan. 4 to 6,587 new cases per day on Jan. 18, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

