Mother Nature madness: Arizona Diamondbacks play rare rain-shortened game at Chase Field

Mother Nature has halted a baseball game even in a retractable-roof stadium in the middle of the desert
24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Mother Nature has halted a baseball game, even in a retractable-roof stadium in the middle of the desert.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' preseason game against the Cleveland Guardians was called after six innings Monday night when an unexpected rainstorm hit Chase Field.

Because of ongoing mechanical issues, the retractable roof at Chase Field can't be opened or closed with fans in attendance. The weather in Phoenix was mostly pleasant on Monday, which led to the roof being open, but the unexpected storm sent fans scrambling.

Arizona won 6-0 as Tommy Henry was credited with a rare Cactus League complete-game shutout.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

