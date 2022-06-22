dayton-daily-news logo
Motocross instructor indicted on federal child porn charges

Federal officials say a motocross instructor who visited states from New York to Georgia has been charged with producing child pornography

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A motocross instructor who visited states from New York to Georgia has been charged with producing child pornography, federal officials said Wednesday.

Ryan Meyung, 30, is accused of engaging six minors in sexually explicit conduct to produce sexual abuse images and with transporting and possessing images of child sexual abuse, the Justice Department said in a news release announcing his indictment.

Meyung was arrested in Tennessee in December on state charges and has remained in custody, the release said. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to comment on the case.

He traveled the country building motocross tracks and mentoring children, officials said. Meyung visited states including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, the release said.

