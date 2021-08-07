Moustakas has big return, Reds easily handle Pirates 10-0

Barnhart's three-run blast to right capped off a seven-run first inning.

Winker led off the second with his 22nd homer of the season. Moustakas doubled and scored on Kyle Farmer's single and the Reds led 9-0 after two innings.

Moustakas is the first Reds batter with three doubles in a game since Jose Peraza did it on Aug. 15, 2018 against Cleveland.

India's solo homer off Kyle Keller in the sixth capped the scoring. It was his fourth homer in seven games.

TRAINERS ROOM

Pirates: Outfielder Ben Gamel, who was scratched from Thursday's start, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. First baseman Colin Moran (left wrist fracture) was reinstated from the 10-day IL.

Reds: Catcher Tyler Stephenson, who left Thursday's game with a cramp, was available off the bench. RHP Lucas Sims (right elbow) completed his minor-league rehab and could be activated Sunday.

UP NEXT

The Pirates will start RHP Mitch Keller against Reds RHP Vladimir Gutierrez on Saturday. Keller is 0-2 with a 9.37 ERA and 17 earned runs allowed in 16 1/3 innings in four career starts against the Reds. Gutierrez will make his 13th career appearance, first against the Pirates.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker watches a double by Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean