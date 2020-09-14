Moustakas homers as Reds sweep Pirates with 9-4 win

The 24-year-old Stephenson lifted his batting helmet off his head with his left hand and pumped both arms in the sir before being swarmed by teammates at the plate.

“I had one of these at High A, but this was so much more exciting,” Stephenson said. ”(Coach) Freddie (Benavides) told me right before that, if Jose gets on, I’m going to pinch-hit. I had been hitting in the cage all game, but that time I didn’t get a chance to put my gloves on because it was the next pitch he got a hit.”

Votto also homered in the first game, and Raisel Iglesias (3-3) got two outs for the win.

Colin Moran connected for Pittsburgh in the opener, and Josh Bell went deep in the second game.

The Reds broke open the second game by scoring three runs in the sixth without getting a hit. Akiyama walked with the bases loaded. Shortstop Erik Gonzalez had a costly error, and Curt Casali scored on a wild pitch by Geoff Hartlieb.

Anthony DeSclafani struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings for Cincinnati in his first start since Sept. 5. He was charged with four runs and seven hits.

Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller permitted three runs in three innings. He was activated off the injured list after being sidelined by a left oblique injury.

Keller walked Suárez leading off the second. Moustakas flied out before Goodwin lofted an opposite-field drive into the left-field seats.

Goodwin’s homer was his second in two days and sixth of the season.

Votto led off the third with a booming shot to deep right-center for his ninth homer.

FAMILIAR FACE

Cincinnati’s Nick Senzel started in center in the opener and went 0 for 3 in his first game in exactly one month. The second-overall selection in the 2016 draft was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 14 with an undisclosed issue.

TRAINING ROOM

Pirates: Between games, RHP Kyle Crick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained lat.

Reds: RHP José De León left after walking the only two batters he faced in the fifth inning. He was visited by a trainer.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (0-4) was slated to start Tuesday. He threw four scoreless innings against the White Sox last Tuesday in his second start since coming off the injured list. He had been sidelined by right triceps inflammation.

Reds: After 242 consecutive relief appearances, RHP Michael Lorenzen (1-1) makes his first start on Tuesday since Sept. 16, 2015, at San Francisco.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, left, reacts with Eugenio Suarez, right, after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer throws in the fourth inning during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Pittsburgh Pirates' Cody Ponce throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster