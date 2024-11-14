Mozee runs for 196 yards, Gabbert tosses 2 TD passes and Miami (Ohio) topples Kent State 34-7

The RedHawks (6-4, 5-1 Mid-American Conference) climbed back into a tie for first place with Bowling Green, which defeated Western Michigan 31-13 on Tuesday, and Ohio, a 35-10 winner over Eastern Michigan on Wednesday.

Gabbert finished with 10 completions in 22 attempts for 202 yards. Miami had 275 yards rushing for a total of 477 yards.

Tommy Ulatowski was 10-for-21 passing for 82 yards with a touchdown for the Golden Flashes (0-10, 0-6). Kent State was held to 178 total yards.

