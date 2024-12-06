Mukeba's 16 lead Oakland past Wright State 66-64

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr. had 16 points in Oakland's 66-64 win against Wright State on Thursday night.
Mukeba also added seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Grizzlies (3-4, 1-0 Horizon League). Tuburu Niavalurua scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Jayson Woodrich had 12 points and shot 4 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.
The Raiders (5-5, 0-1) were led in scoring by Alex Huibregste, who finished with 12 points. Andrew Welage added 12 points for Wright State. Solomon Callaghan finished with 12 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
