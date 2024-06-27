Mullins, Henderson, O'Hearn HRs helps Orioles end 5-game skid with 4-2 win over Guardians

Mullins connected off Xzavion Curry (0-2) to give Baltimore the lead for the first time. The towering drive soared inside the foul pole and landed on Eutaw Street beyond the right field scoreboard.

After struggling to get his batting average over .200 for much of the season, Mullins is hitting .378 since June 12 and is at .214 for the season.

“Nice to see Ced really contributing. He's gotten a lot better these past couple weeks,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

O'Hearn made it 4-2 with a solo shot off Curry in the eighth.

Grayson Rodriguez (9-3) gave up two runs and five hits over seven innings. He struck out the last four batters he faced.

“That was a great start,” Hyde said. “Just a couple solo homers there. Besides that, not a lot of traffic. Outstanding job, going seven innings for us.”

Jhonkensy Noel became the fourth Cleveland player to homer in his first major league at-bat, connecting in the second inning to put the Guardians ahead 1-0. Recalled from Triple-A Columbus earlier in the day, the 22-year-old rookie hit a fastball over the center field wall after losing hold of his bat on the previous pitch, sending it flying toward third base.

“It just makes me so happy to make their major league debut,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “Then he throws the bat 180 feet and hits it 480 feet the next pitch.”

The last Cleveland player to go deep on his first at-bat in the big leagues was Kevin Kouzmanoff in 2006.

Noel, however, went 1 for 4 and struck out to end the game.

A homer by Gabriel Arias put the Guardians up 2-1 in the fifth, but Henderson answered in the bottom half.

Guardians starter Carlos Carrasco allowed two runs and six hits in five innings. The right-hander was coming off a victory against Toronto after going 0-4 in five starts since May 5.

“He held them down,” Vogt said. “We were in that game the whole way, and Cookie was a big part of that. He made some great pitches when he needed to.”

Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth for his 17th save in 21 attempts.

Despite the loss, Cleveland took two of three from the defending AL East champions.

“It would have been nice to get out of here with three, but anytime we can win a series, especially on the road, we're good with it,” Vogt said.

SHALT NOT STEAL

Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges twice threw out Orioles trying to steal, the second time immediately before Henderson's solo shot. Baltimore came in 59 for 70 on stolen base attempts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: INF Josh Naylor was held out of the starting lineup for the second straight game. “He's just banged up,” Vogt said. “It's just another night off to let the little things heal up.”

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (right triceps strain) will make another rehab start Thursday night for Triple-A Norfolk. He last pitched for Baltimore on May 20.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Ben Lively (7-3, 3.03 ERA) gets the start Thursday night when Cleveland opens a four-game series at AL Central rival Kansas City.

Orioles: Corbin Burnes (8-3, 2.35 ERA) takes on the Texas Rangers on Thursday night at Camden Yards. It's a rematch of last year's AL Division Series, which Texas swept en route to winning the World Series.

