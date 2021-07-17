Multiple agencies probe crash that killed 4 in NE Ohio

NIMISHILLEN, Ohio (AP) — State, county and local agencies are investigating a two-vehicle crash on a highway in northeastern Ohio that left four people dead, authorities said.
The Stark County sheriff's office said a car being driven west “at what appears to be a high rate of speed" went off the right side of Route 153 in Nimishillen just before 5 p.m. Thursday, then went into the eastbound lane and collided with an oncoming sport utility vehicle.
Kyle Dougherty, 35, of Louisville the only person in the car, was killed, along with three occupants of the SUV: Charles Neff, 66, Diane Clark, 65, and David Miller, 71, also all from Louisville, authorities said.
The crash remains under investigation by the county sheriff's office and coroner as well as a county metro crash team, and also the Nimishillen Township Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officials said.