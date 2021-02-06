Murder, assault charges filed after 2 kids killed, 1 wounded

Toledo police said in social media posts that the children were shot “during a domestic dispute" outside a unit at Byrneport Apartments in west Toledo, a little over a mile north of the University of Toledo Medical Center. The third child shot was in critical condition and continued to “fight for life” late Friday, police tweeted.

Kevin Moore, 27, was taken to the Lucas County jail after being charged with two counts of aggravated murder of a victim under 13 year of age and one count of felonious assault, according to county booking records. Police said Moore is the boyfriend of the children's mother.