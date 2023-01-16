Murder charges filed in shooting that killed 4, wounded girl

Martin Muniz, 41, is accused of having shot each of the victims in the head in a different room in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood home a few miles southwest of downtown on Friday night, Cleveland police alleged in a criminal affidavit filed in the city's municipal court.

Police allege that the defendant flagged down a police cruiser at about 8 p.m. Friday and directed officers to the home, where two adults and a juvenile were pronounced dead at the scene.