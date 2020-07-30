Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of 5 Ohio family members

Elyria Police Capt. William Pelko in a statement Thursday afternoon said it appears that a 44-year-old man killed his 35-year-old wife, the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, and their two sons, ages 12 and 6.

A co-worker went to the Elyria home on Wednesday morning when the man failed to show up for work or respond to messages. The co-worker discovered bullet casings outside the home and called police, the Elyria Chronicle Telegram reported.