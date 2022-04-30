dayton-daily-news logo
X

Murphy and Acosta score, Cincinnati holds off Toronto FC 2-1

Toronto FC forward Ifunanyachi Achara (99) picks up a yellow card as he fouls FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal (31) during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto FC forward Ifunanyachi Achara (99) picks up a yellow card as he fouls FC Cincinnati midfielder Alvaro Barreal (31) during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

news
1 hour ago
Ian Murphy and Luciano Acosta scored and Cincinnati held off Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday to open a home-and-home series

TORONTO (AP) — Ian Murphy and Luciano Acosta scored and Cincinnati held off Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday to open a home-and-home series.

The teams will meet again Wednesday night in Cincinnati.

Murphy opened the scoring in the 44th minute and Acosta made it 2-0 in the 52nd to help Cincinnati (3-5-1) win for the first time in three games in Toronto.

Jesus Jimenez scored for Toronto (3-4-2) in the 65th minute.

Combined ShapeCaption
FC Cincinnati defender Ian Murphy, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Haris Medunjanin and Nick Hagglund (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Toronto FC in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

FC Cincinnati defender Ian Murphy, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Haris Medunjanin and Nick Hagglund (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Toronto FC in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Combined ShapeCaption
FC Cincinnati defender Ian Murphy, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Haris Medunjanin and Nick Hagglund (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Toronto FC in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono (25) clears the ball under pressure from FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono (25) clears the ball under pressure from FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono (25) clears the ball under pressure from FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley, right, chases down FC Cincinnati forward Dominique Badji (14) during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley, right, chases down FC Cincinnati forward Dominique Badji (14) during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley, right, chases down FC Cincinnati forward Dominique Badji (14) during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) and FC Cincinnati defender John Nelson (3) battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) and FC Cincinnati defender John Nelson (3) battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Combined ShapeCaption
Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) and FC Cincinnati defender John Nelson (3) battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

In Other News
1
Tickets for Garth Brooks’ second-announced show in Cincinnati on sale...
2
How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft
3
New Cincinnati Zoo habitats will house black bears and sea otters next...
4
Middletown may join other cities in getting license plate reading...
5
Kings Island to host 50th anniversary celebration ceremony on Friday
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top