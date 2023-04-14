Myers helps Reds win 6-2 over Phillies, who drop to 4-9

Nick Castellanos put the Phillies ahead with an RBI single in the first but Jonathan India created the tying run in the botto half when he double, stole third and continued home when third baseman Edmundo Sosa allowed catcher J.T. Realmuto's throw past him into left field for an error.

Cincinnati took a 4-1 lead in the third with five singles, four of them in a row. Steer, Stephenson and Myers drove in runs.

Schwarber, who grew up about 25 miles north of Cincinnati in Middletown, Ohio, led off the fifth with his fourth home run, a 438-foot drive. He has 12 home runs and 26 RBIs in 40 games at Great American Ball Park.

Myers added an RBI single off Andrew Bellatti in the fifth and Barrero hit a run-scoring double in the sixth against McKinley Moore.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: 1B Darick Hall’s surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his thumb well, according to manager Rob Thomson.

Reds: INF/OF Nick Senzel from the 10-day IL following left big toe surgery was went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. OF Will Benson was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (0-1) is scheduled to face Reds RHP Connor Overton (0-0) on Friday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

