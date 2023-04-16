X

Myers leads Reds against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Wil Myers had four hits against the Phillies on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies (5-10, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (6-8, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0); Reds: Luis Cessa (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -191, Reds +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies after Wil Myers had four hits against the Phillies on Saturday.

Cincinnati has a 5-3 record in home games and a 6-8 record overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Philadelphia is 5-10 overall and 2-7 on the road. The Phillies have a 3-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.02 ERA, even run differential

Phillies: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

