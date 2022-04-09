Myles Straw, Guardians reach $25 million, 5-year contract

Straw's deal contains escalators that have the potential to make it worth $43.5 million over seven seasons. It replaces a one-year contract that called for a major league salary of $719,900.

Straw is another core piece for the Guardians, who agreed to a $124 million, five-year deal with All-Star third baseman José Ramírez on the eve of opening day and announced a $20 million, five-year contract with closer Emmanuel Clase on Thursday.

Overall, Straw batted .271 with four homers, 86 runs and 30 stolen bases in 2021. He ranked among the AL's leaders in walks, hits, runs and doubles over the final two months.

He also has developed into one of the league's best defensive outfielders, finishing second last season in putouts.

Straw was selected by Houston in the 12th round of the 2015 amateur draft. In five seasons, he has a .266 batting average with 47 steals in 257 games.

