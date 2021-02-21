N. Dakota St. in fall form dumping Youngstown St. 25-7

The Bison extended their winning streak to 39, the longest in FCS history, and home streak to 30, the longest active run in Division I. They will take part in the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s spring season with an eye on winning a 17th national championship.

North Dakota State (2-0, 1-0) beat Central Arkansas 39-28 in the Bison’s lone fall game on Oct. 3, which featured the final game in the career of redshirt sophomore Trey Lance. Lance, who declared for the NFL Draft, is expected to be a high, first-round pick on April 29.