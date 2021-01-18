N. Illinois looks for home win vs Ohio

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Bobcats have been led by Jason Preston and Dwight Wilson III. Preston has averaged 15 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists while Wilson has recorded 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Huskies have been led by juniors Trendon Hankerson and Darius Beane, who are averaging 12.3 and 10.8 per game, respectively.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Huskies have given up only 73.4 points per game across seven conference games. That's an improvement from the 77.4 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JASON: Preston has connected on 45 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over the last three games. He's also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.