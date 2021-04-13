Name of man killed after emergency room altercation released

Columbus police said Tuesday the man has been positively identified as 27-year-old Miles Monsay Jackson, whose next of kin have been notified. But they released no new details about the circumstances of Monday's shooting at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in suburban Columbus.

Westerville officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a car Monday and followed medics to the hospital. Westerville police, Columbus police and the hospital said in a joint statement that the man was found to have active felony warrants. During a transfer of custody “an altercation ensued” at about 2:15 p.m. Monday “which resulted in the discharge of firearms” from the Columbus Division of Police and St. Ann’s security officers, they said.