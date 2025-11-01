Nankil throws 2 TD passes and San Diego's defense smothers Dayton's rushing game in 31-13 win

Nankil connected with Cole Monach on an 11-yard touchdown in the third, and Adam Criter scored a 6-yard touchdown run at the start of the fourth to make it 28 straight points for the Toreros.

Scheck's led a five-sack performance from the defense as the Flyers (6-3, 4-2) were held to minus-6 yards rushing on 28 attempts.

Drew VanVleet was 18-of-30 passing for 220 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Flyers. Both scores came in the fourth quarter.

Dayton has lost six consecutive road games against San Diego.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football