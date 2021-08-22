Naquin homers twice, Reds beat Marlins 3-1 to sweep series

Gutierrez (9-4) allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked one. Lucas Sims got three outs before Michael Lorenzen pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: LHP Wade Miley's leg appeared to be bothering him after he delivered a pitch Saturday. He stayed in the game. Manager David Bell said it doesn't appear to be serious, but Miley is being checked out further.

UP NEXT

Marlins: After an off day, Miami opens a three-game series against visiting Washington on Tuesday. It sees the Reds again next weekend.

Reds: Following the first off day after 20 straight games, second-place Cincinnati starts a critical series Tuesday against NL Central-leading Milwaukee. Right-hander Tyler Mahle (10-4, 3.78 ERA) is expected to start the opener against right-hander Corbin Burnes (8-4, 2.13 ERA).

Caption Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Barrero (38) tags out Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas on a ground ball hit by Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, steals second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos fields a single hit by Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., center, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double hit by Jesus Sanchez during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean