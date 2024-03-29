Nashville hosts the Columbus Crew in non-conference matchup

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus +123, Nashville SC +206, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville and the Columbus Crew square off in a non-conference matchup.

Nashville finished 13-11-10 overall and 9-5-4 at home a season ago. Nashville scored 39 goals and had a goal differential of +7 last season.

The Crew put together a 16-9-9 record overall in 2023 while finishing 6-9-5 in road matches. The Crew scored 67 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 46.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Randall Leal (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured).

Crew: Alexandru Matan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.