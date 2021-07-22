dayton-daily-news logo
Nashville SC takes on FC Cincinnati in conference action

By The Associated Press
FC Cincinnati (3-6-4) vs. Nashville SC (5-1-8)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Nashville SC finished 8-7-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-2-5 at home. Nashville SC averaged 1.2 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-10-0 on the road. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 37.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), Alistair Johnston, Anibal Godoy, Walker Zimmerman.

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Yuya Kubo, Allan Cruz, Zico Bailey (injured), Ronald Matarrita, Calvin Harris (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

