Nashville secures playoff spot with 6-3 win over Cincinnati

Nashville (12-4-16) scored four straight goals in the second half to hand Cincinnati (4-20-8) its 10th straight loss.

Nashville scored three goals in nine minutes to take a 5-3 lead in the 80th minute. Sapong tied it at 3 in the 71st by redirecting Walker Zimmerman's header of a free kick. Leal scored from distance in the 76th, and Aké Arnaud Loba won a one-on-one battle with goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer for his first MLS goal.