Nashville takes on the Columbus Crew in non-conference action

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC +102, Columbus +238, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Columbus Crew in a non-conference matchup.

Nashville is 7-1-3 at home. Nashville has scored 38 goals while allowing 25 for a +13 goal differential.

The Crew are 4-2-4 on the road. The Crew rank seventh in the league with 38 goals led by Diego Rossi with 11.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Surridge has scored 15 goals with two assists for Nashville. Hany Mukhtar has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Rossi has 11 goals and three assists for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 6-1-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Crew: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Maximus Ekk (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Taylor Washington (injured), Tyler Boyd (injured).

Crew: Malte Amundsen (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.