Nashville visits Columbus after Josi's 2-goal game

The Predators are 29-22-2 against the rest of their division. Nashville is 23rd in the league with 30.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 39 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 24 assists. Jack Roslovic has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Josi leads the Predators with 25 total assists and has 33 points. Mikael Granlund has 8 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 1-5-4, averaging 1.6 goals, three assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (lower body).

Predators: Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Mathieu Olivier: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (upper body), Nick Cousins: day to day (illness), Colton Sissons: day to day (upper body).

