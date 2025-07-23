Nationals' explosive 5th inning secures series win over Reds

Konnor Pilkington (1-0) worked two scoreless innings for his second career victory, and first with Washington, after rookie Brad Lord allowed a run through four innings in his first start since May 6.

Gavin Lux had four singles and drove in a fourth-inning run for the Reds (52-50), who have lost three straight after climbing a season-high five games above .500 on July 19.

Burns struck out 10 but allowed seven hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. Five of his six runs were earned.

Key moment

Brady House singled to lead off the Nationals' fifth, reached third on two productive outs over three pitches, then scored easily on Young's first-pitch double to the gap in left-center to give Washington the lead. Abrams followed with a long at-bat by comparison, driving Burns' fourth pitch to the right field wall.

Key stat

Lord had worked 26 relief outings between starts. He allowed a run or fewer over three or more innings for the first time since his first career start of three scoreless frames on April 8.

Up nex

t

Nationals right-hander Michael Soroka (3-7, 5.10 ERA) and Reds lefty Nick Lodolo (7-6, 3.33) come into Wednesday afternoon's series finale off strong outings last Friday. Soroka threw five innings of one-run ball in Washington's 7-2 home loss to San Diego, while Lodolo allowed two runs over seven innings in an 8-4 win at the New York Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP