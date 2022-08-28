dayton-daily-news logo
Nationals host Cincinnati Reds, look to stop home losing streak

By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals take on the Cincinnati Reds looking to end a four-game home slide

Cincinnati Reds (50-75, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (42-85, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-17, 6.81 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -122, Nationals +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Cincinnati Reds looking to stop a four-game home losing streak.

Washington has gone 19-46 in home games and 42-85 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Cincinnati has gone 24-39 in road games and 50-75 overall. The Reds have a 36-14 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday's game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .234 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 13-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 22 doubles and eight home runs for the Reds. Donovan Solano is 15-for-35 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .231 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

