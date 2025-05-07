Nationals reinstate Michael Soroka to start series finale vs. Guardians

An All-Star with Atlanta during his first full season in 2019, the 27-year-old Soroka has been limited by injuries since. He tore his right Achilles tendon on a routine fielding play in 2020, then injured the same tendon while walking into Atlanta's ballpark the following year. He missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Soroka hasn't won in the majors since 2023. Last year for the Chicago White Sox, he went 0-10 with a 4.74 ERA in 25 appearances, including nine starts.

Washington optioned right-hander Eduardo Salazar to Triple-A Rochester to make room for Soroka. Salazar is 0-1 with a 9.77 ERA in 17 appearances this season.

