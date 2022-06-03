Nationals take road skid into matchup with the Reds

Cincinnati has a 10-12 record in home games and an 18-32 record overall. The Reds are 11-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has an 18-35 record overall and a 9-17 record in road games. The Nationals have a 12-23 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati with eight home runs while slugging .468. Kyle Farmer is 11-for-24 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell ranks second on the Nationals with a .309 batting average, and has nine doubles, five home runs, 22 walks and 29 RBI. Cesar Hernandez is 12-for-43 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .253 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Nationals: Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.