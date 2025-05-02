Nationals visit the Reds to begin 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (3-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (3-2, 2.70 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -169, Nationals +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Washington Nationals on Friday to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati is 17-15 overall and 8-8 at home. The Reds are 3-5 in games decided by one run.

Washington is 14-18 overall and 5-11 on the road. The Nationals have a 9-4 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has eight doubles and a home run for the Reds. Austin Hays is 15-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has five doubles and two home runs for the Nationals. Nathaniel Lowe is 6-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Nationals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.