Native clover species being dropped from endangered list

Logging also has benefited the clover in some forested areas, including one in West Virginia where it has sprung up along roads where downed trees are dragged, Thomas-Van Gundy said. Mowing and cattle grazing also can provide helpful moderate disturbance, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Agencies and volunteers have kept watch for the clover, sometimes leading to new finds. It's now known to grow in 175 places in Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Fish and Wildlife Service says 88 of the known populations are on public lands or private property with conservation agreements.

“The recovery of the running buffalo clover is a great example of the success of conservation partnerships,” said Charles Wooley, director of the service's Great Lakes region. “We applaud the efforts of our state, federal and private conservation partners who came together to ensure its long-term future and who persevered in searching for and discovering new populations.”

The service proposed dropping the clover from the endangered list in 2019. The move will take effect Sept. 6. The agency and partners will monitor the clover's status for at least five years.