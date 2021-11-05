dayton-daily-news logo
Nats claim Pérez after waived by Indians, outright McGowin

17 minutes ago
Left-hander Francisco Pérez has been claimed by the Washington Nationals after being waived by the Cleveland Indians

WASHINGTON (AP) — Left-hander Francisco Pérez was claimed by the Washington Nationals, who also sent right-hander Kyle McGowin outright to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

Pérez had been waived by the Cleveland Indians.

The 24-year-old reliever went 4-0 with a 1.87 ERA and three saves across 30 appearances for Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus this year. He struck out 82 batters and walked 29 in 53 innings.

Pérez made his debut in the majors on Aug. 12 and had a 4.05 ERA in four appearances for Cleveland.

The 29-year-old McGowin has appeared in 48 games, 46 in relief, over four seasons with the Nationals, with a 5.98 ERA.

