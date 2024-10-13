Navarro, Ohio withstand Central Michigan rally to beat Chippewas 27-25

Central Michigan (3-3, 1-1) reduced the deficit to 24-8 when Marion Lukes ran it in from the 3 and Tyler Jefferson threw to Lukes for the two-point conversion with 8:19 left in the third.

Tristan Mattson made a 37-yard field goal to start the fourth and Lukes ran it in from the 4 following Donte Kent's 70-yard punt return to reduce the deficit to 24-18.

Spetic made it a two-score game when he converted a 46-yard field goal with 5:17 left for 27-18 Ohio lead.

Lukes recorded a 28-yard scoring run and brought the Bobcats within 27-25 with 1:52 left. The Chippewas bypassed an on-side kick attempt and Ohio killed the clock in six plays picking up two first downs.

Navarro ran for 176 yards on 14 carries and threw for 147 yards.

Lukes ran for 110 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns for Central Michigan.

