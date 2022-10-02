Naylor brothers batting back-to-back for Guardians

Manager Terry Francona's batting order against Kansas City featured the Naylor brothers hitting back-to-back. Josh hit cleanup and played first base and Bo, who was called up from the minors Saturday, hit fifth as the designated hitter. Both players bat left-handed.

Bo Naylor is expected to be on Cleveland’s postseason roster as the third catcher. He made his major league debut in the sixth inning Saturday night, going 0 for 2 and throwing out a runner trying to steal second base.