Josh Naylor homers as Indians edge Royals 5-4

The Royals jumped in front on Hunter Dozier’s fifth homer, a 430-foot solo drive to left-center in the second. Dozier’s last seven hits, and 10 of 11 overall, have been for extra bases.

Kansas City added an unearned run in the fourth when Ryan O’Hearn scored on shortstop Andrés Giménez's throwing error. Jorge Soler made it 4-0 with a two-run double in the fifth.

The Indians finally got to Singer for three runs in the sixth. Singer walked Jake Bauers and hit José Ramírez with a pitch before Eddie Rosario laced a two-run double to left-center. Singer then walked Franmil Reyes and committed a balk.

Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred then argued with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez, leading to their ejections.

Naylor’s run-scoring groundout ended Singer’s night. On the way to the dugout, Singer yelled at Hernandez and was ejected.

Ramírez's solo drive in the eighth tied it at 4. In his last 45 games, Ramirez is batting .438 (21 of 48) with 8 homers and 17 RBIs from the seventh inning on.

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher James Karinchak, left, and Josh Naylor celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Indians won 5-4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez celebrates as he runs home after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel